Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

