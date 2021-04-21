Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.43

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

