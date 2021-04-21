Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

NYSE SC opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

