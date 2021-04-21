SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €116.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($151.76).

Shares of SAP opened at €115.34 ($135.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.12. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

