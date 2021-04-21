Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 6.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $460.55 and last traded at $460.55. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.93 and a 200-day moving average of $390.85.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

