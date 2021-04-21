Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.85 ($9.23) on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.60.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

