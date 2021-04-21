Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,750,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,553. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

