Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

