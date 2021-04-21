Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.