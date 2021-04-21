Scott E. Kraus Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ORLY opened at $536.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.38 and a 200 day moving average of $463.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.62 and a 52-week high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

