SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons Purchases 100,000 Shares

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 2,870,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. Research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

