SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 120136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit