SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 120136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $17,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

