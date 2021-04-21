Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Hits $232.92 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $232.92 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00559591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.20 or 0.03410769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,686,084 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

