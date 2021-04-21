SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09. SEEK has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $48.41.
SEEK Company Profile
