SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09. SEEK has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

