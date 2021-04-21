SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 574,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,663. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

