ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $568.00 at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

NOW stock opened at $540.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

