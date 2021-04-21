SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 255,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 73,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. 347,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

