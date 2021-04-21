SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,473 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $110.98. 54,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,175. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.