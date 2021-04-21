SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. 5,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,620. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

