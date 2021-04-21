SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. 142,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

