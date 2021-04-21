Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons Sells 1,548 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

