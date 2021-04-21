SharedStake (SGT) Price Reaches $15.94

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. SharedStake has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $427,402.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for approximately $15.94 or 0.00028747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.00971311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00662501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,443.17 or 0.99981842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

