ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $146.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 972,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,576,306. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.