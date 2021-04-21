Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €199.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €199.75 ($235.00).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.10 ($216.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €169.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit