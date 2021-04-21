Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €199.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €199.75 ($235.00).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.10 ($216.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €169.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

