Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON SYS opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £22.48 million and a PE ratio of 57.50.

Get SysGroup alerts:

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.