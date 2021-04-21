Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON SYS opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £22.48 million and a PE ratio of 57.50.
SysGroup Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.