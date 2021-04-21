Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rises By 26.1%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 167,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

