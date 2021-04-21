Short Interest in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Decreases By 19.5%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Approximately 29.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.