Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Increases By 28.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,919,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 15,480,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 603.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keppel REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

