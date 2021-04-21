Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Drops By 17.5%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MXTOF opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. Neles Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

