Short Interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rises By 30.6%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

