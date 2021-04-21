Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Decreases By 19.7%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

