Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Declines By 20.1%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

