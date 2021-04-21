Short Interest in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Decreases By 19.1%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of SON opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit