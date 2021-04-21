Short Interest in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Decreases By 19.1%

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of SON opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

