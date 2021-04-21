Short Interest in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Grows By 29.6%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 321.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $210,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

