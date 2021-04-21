ShowHand Hits Market Cap of $519,648.48 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $519,648.48 and $12,893.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 86.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

