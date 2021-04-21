Sidoti Upgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to “Buy”

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

