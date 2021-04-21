Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.31

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.31 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 897,104 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.11.

About Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit