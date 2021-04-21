Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stake Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 69,891 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 9,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,961. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

