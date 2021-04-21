Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,000 shares in the company, valued at C$381,100.

  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$19,345.00.

SVE stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$135.58 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

