Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.