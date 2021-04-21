Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $165.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of SI opened at $120.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,076,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

