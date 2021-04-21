Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

