Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIX stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

