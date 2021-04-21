Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,356,000 after buying an additional 173,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 62,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

