Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 1,779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

