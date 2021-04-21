Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 1,779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit