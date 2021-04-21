SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 18,385 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.