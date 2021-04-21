SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,267.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

