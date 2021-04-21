SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

