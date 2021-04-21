SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,699 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

NYSE:BA opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

