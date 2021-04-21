SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

